Zion National Park - Land of Landslides

I will be offering a geologically-themed rafting trip on the Alsek River located in the huge wilderness of southwest Yukon and southeast Alaska in August 2017! The dates are August 4 to 14. To sign on please contact Vicki Mackay at Colorado River and Trails Expeditions

to reserve your space and be sure to tell them that you are signing up for the trip with Wayne Ranney. It is an unbelievably beautiful and wild area.